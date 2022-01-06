Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $319.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $96.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

