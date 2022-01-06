Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $319.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $96.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.