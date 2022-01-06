Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $319.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Truist raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $89.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $96.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 131,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.