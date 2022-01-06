S4FE Achieves Market Cap of $3.30 Million (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. S4FE has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $89,538.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, S4FE has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

