Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 41,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,066. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.