SafeInsure Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 57.9% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $94,729.52 and $7.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00019890 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,032,119 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

