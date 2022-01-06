salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $534,635.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $534,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92.

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $6,034,400.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total value of $5,941,400.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total value of $5,824,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.49 and its 200 day moving average is $265.83. The company has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

