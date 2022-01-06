Sandy Spring Bank Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,027,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,291,000 after purchasing an additional 559,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 503,135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,154,000 after purchasing an additional 498,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 275,152.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 275,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.94.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.