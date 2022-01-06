Sandy Spring Bank Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $77,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $187,000.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

