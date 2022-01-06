Sandy Spring Bank Sells 113 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.39.

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.