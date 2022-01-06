Sandy Spring Bank Sells 500 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ED opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

