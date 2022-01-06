Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 120,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

SAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

