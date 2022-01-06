Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the November 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 209.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of SHNWF stock remained flat at $$48.39 during trading hours on Thursday. 44 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648. Schroders has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

