Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) will report sales of $36.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.65 million and the highest is $37.20 million. Schrödinger posted sales of $33.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year sales of $128.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.42 million to $129.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $196.87 million, with estimates ranging from $161.20 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDGR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 8.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

