Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 10.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 553,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,484. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.60 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.