Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 553,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.18. 1,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,484. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.60 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.