SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.50

Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.58), with a volume of 3855248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.58).

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

