Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Citigroup

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

Sealed Air stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

