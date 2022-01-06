Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $428.00

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 422 ($5.69), with a volume of 80734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.73).

The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 399.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

