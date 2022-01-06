Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.64.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.