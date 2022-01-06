Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,854 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,854 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.