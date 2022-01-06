Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.