Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

