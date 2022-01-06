Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 294.0% in December

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 294.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of SEKEY stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07.
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Seiko Epson
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.