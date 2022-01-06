Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 294.0% in December

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 294.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SEKEY stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Seiko Epson has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

