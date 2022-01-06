SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.64

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 60827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

