SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. 125,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,755. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

