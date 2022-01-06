Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMLR. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Semler Scientific stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $595.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $513,000. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

