Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.68. 20,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,001,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $784.37 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

