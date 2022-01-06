Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 11,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 434,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The firm has a market cap of $592.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 116.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

