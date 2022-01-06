Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.69

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.69 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 68.26 ($0.92). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.93), with a volume of 284,173 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £213.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Alan Dunsmore sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93), for a total value of £287.04 ($386.79).

About Severfield (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

