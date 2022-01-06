Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,764.17

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,764.17 ($37.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,942 ($39.64). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,927 ($39.44), with a volume of 467,839 shares.

SVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($39.08) to GBX 3,100 ($41.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.04) to GBX 2,675 ($36.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,865.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,764.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion and a PE ratio of -101.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.