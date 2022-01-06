SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

