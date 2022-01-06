SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 192,825 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of MFA Financial worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,608,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,987 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,552,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 148.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,151,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.55 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.67.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

