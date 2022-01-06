SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

