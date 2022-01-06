SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

