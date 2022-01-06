SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 779.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 272,357 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 224.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Magnite by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 785.39 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.