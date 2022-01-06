SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 54,723 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,723 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 42.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,868,000 after purchasing an additional 563,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $118.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

