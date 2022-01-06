SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.29.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

