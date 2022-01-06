SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 317.4% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 317.4% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGSOY. UBS Group raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,591.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $32.82 on Thursday. SGS has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

