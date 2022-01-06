Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 111.40 ($1.50). Approximately 51,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 61,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.02. The firm has a market cap of £27.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other news, insider Phil Higgins acquired 4,500 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £4,905 ($6,609.62). Also, insider David Williams acquired 185,000 shares of Shearwater Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £175,750 ($236,827.92).

About Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

