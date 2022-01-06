Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,308,000 after buying an additional 239,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $259.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $165.70 and a one year high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.