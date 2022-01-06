Shell Asset Management Co. Has $549,000 Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

