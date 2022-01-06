Shell Asset Management Co. Has $579,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,758,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,542,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $428.77 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total transaction of $1,551,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,628 shares of company stock valued at $36,814,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

