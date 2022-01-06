Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

NYSE:EXP opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

