Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

NYSE TMX opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

