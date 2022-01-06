Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 440 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.