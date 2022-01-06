Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,490 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.53 on Thursday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.