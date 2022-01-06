Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,088. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

