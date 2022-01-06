Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,287.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,460.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,438.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

