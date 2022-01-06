Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Expands By 243.6%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ageas SA/NV stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.73. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35.
ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.