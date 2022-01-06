Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Expands By 243.6%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.73. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

