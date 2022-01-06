Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Drops By 75.3%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the November 30th total of 452,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO remained flat at $$1.75 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,563. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

