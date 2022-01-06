Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Increases By 56.5%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Alumina has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

